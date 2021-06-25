"Stairway to Heaven" Is Still a Forbidden Song to Play Thanks to 'Wayne's World'

It must be infuriating for people who work in music stores to see people sit down on a drum set, play a keyboard, or grab a guitar without knowing what they're doing. The constant cacophony of discordant rhythms must drive them to the brink of insanity.

But even worse is when people who only know two riffs sit down on a six-string and play the same thing over and over again. There's even one riff that is absolutely forbidden. Why is it forbidden you ask?