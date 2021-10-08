'The Outpost' Is Ending After Four Seasons — Here's Why

'The Outpost' Is Ending After Four Seasons — Here's WhyBy Pretty Honore
Oct. 8 2021, Published 9:46 a.m. ET
2021 was a sad year for The CW. Along with The Republic of Sarah, which ended after only one season, The CW also announced The Outpost would not return for Season 5. The series made its television debut in July of 2018 and quickly gained popularity among viewers.
News of the show’s cancellation is a surprise to fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment. But the network has been pretty tight-lipped about the show’s cancellation. So, why is The Outpost ending? Here’s what we know.
Why is ‘The Outpost’ ending?
Between budget cuts and viewership, there are several unconfirmed theories about why The Outpost is ending. The CW did not comment on the show’s cancellation, and it’s still unclear why the series was canceled. While we may never know the real reason why Talon’s journey came to an end, fans are certainly sad to see her go.
The show was previously forced to press pause on production for Season 3 of The Outpost amid the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, but cast and crew members were permitted to return to set a few months later. The third season of the fantastical series was originally scheduled to air in the summer of 2020 but was delayed until October.
Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, The CW ordered 13 more episodes of The Outpost. Little did fans know, the show would be coming to an end a year later.
The network gave no indication of the show’s cancellation, which came only months after Season 4 premiered in July of 2021, and fans fear that the show’s abrupt cancellation will leave several questions unanswered. The synopsis for Episode 14 teases that “a ruler is crowned” in the series finale. But when does it air?
When does the series finale of ‘The Outpost’ air?
Teasers for “Nothing Lasts Forever” suggest that Talon goes head-to-head with the gods while Janai, Wren, and Munt team up to rescue Kahvi, but it’s unclear how their saga will end.
After all, there are still several loose ends that still need to be tied up in the Season 4 finale. In a July interview with Pop Culture Principle, Jessica Green got candid about what was next for Talon after the death of her estranged father in Season 3.
According to Jessica, the death of her father and Queen Rosmund’s sacrificial suicide had a profound impact on her character, which viewers see throughout Season 4. “It was a shock for her to find out her father was alive. She was a little girl when he left and she has, over the years, built such a strong exterior surviving on her own. His death was closure on a chapter of her life which only makes her stronger,” the Talon actress shared.
The series finale of The Outpost airs Thursday, Oct. 7 on The CW at 11 p.m. ET, and if history is any indication, showrunners will not disappoint.