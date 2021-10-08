'The Outpost' Is Ending After Four Seasons — Here's Why

Between budget cuts and viewership, there are several unconfirmed theories about why The Outpost is ending. The CW did not comment on the show’s cancellation, and it’s still unclear why the series was canceled. While we may never know the real reason why Talon’s journey came to an end, fans are certainly sad to see her go.

The show was previously forced to press pause on production for Season 3 of The Outpost amid the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, but cast and crew members were permitted to return to set a few months later. The third season of the fantastical series was originally scheduled to air in the summer of 2020 but was delayed until October.

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, The CW ordered 13 more episodes of The Outpost. Little did fans know, the show would be coming to an end a year later.