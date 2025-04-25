Why Is the Pope Buried in Three Coffins? All the Details About the Catholic Tradition On Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, Pope Francis passed away due to a cerebral stroke, which ultimately led to coma and irreversible cardiac arrest. By Danielle Jennings Published April 25 2025, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As the world continues to mourn the death of Pope Francis and many worldwide opt to pay their final respects, there have been questions surrounding his burial, specifically why the pope is buried in three coffins.

On Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, Pope Francis passed away due to a cerebral stroke, which ultimately led to coma and irreversible cardiac arrest, per Vatican News. His death was mere hours after he gave what would be his final Easter address.

Why is the pope buried in three coffins?

The death of the pope is an occurrence that draws thousands all over the world to honor the life and memory of the head of the Catholic Church; as such, there are various traditions that are followed during their memorial service.

Per History, a pope’s burial includes three nested coffins, each with its own materials, purpose, and symbolism. The inner cypress coffin, which symbolizes humility, holds the pope’s body and personal items, according to the outlet. The middle coffin preserves the body and secures important documents, and the final, outer coffin, ensures durability, symbolizes strength, and honors the pope’s dignity.

Why is the pope’s coffin lined with zinc?

Traditionally, the three coffins that the pope is buried in are all made of different materials: cypress, lead, and oak, but Pope Francis amended and simplified this rule.

He requested that one of the coffins be made of wood and fully lined inside with zinc because he wanted his funeral to be less opulent due to his belief that the Catholic Church should serve the poor. Pope Francis’s coffin decision breaks Papal tradition, as does his requested burial site, according to USA Today.

When will the Pope be buried?

Pope Francis will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. Eastern) and will be held in St. Peter's Square or in the Basilica in Vatican City, depending on weather conditions, according to ABC News. He will be the first pope in over five centuries to be buried at this site.

His body will then be placed in the cypress coffin ahead of the funeral service and then placed in the two remaining coffins that fit inside one another at his burial site, per the outlet.

Additionally, there are several high-profile names expected to be in attendance to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, as the Vatican said that 130 foreign delegations have confirmed their attendance.

Per ABC News, the politicians and figureheads that are set to attend include Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prince William, former President Joe Biden, who is only the second Catholic president in the history of the U.S., and former first lady Jill Biden.