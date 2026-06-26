Why Tonea Nicole Miller's Death Has Sparked Calls for Transparency Officials have ruled out any foul play and classified her death as an “apparent suicide.” By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 26 2026, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: X/@homeschoolfaye

Tonea Nicole Miller, a 27-year-old from Flint, Michigan, had traveled to Miami to celebrate Juneteenth weekend when she was found dead on the morning of June 18, 2026. Miller was discovered hanging from a tree near Gwen Cherry Park in the Gladeview neighborhood of Miami-Dade County at approximately 6.20 a.m.

Article continues below advertisement

Officials have ruled out any foul play and classified her death as an “apparent suicide.” Her death has sparked widespread calls for transparency on social media, with the hashtags #JusticeForTonea and #SayHerName circulating widely on X, Instagram and Facebook.

What Authorities Have Said

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has issued a formal statement saying detectives, working alongside the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner, "conducted a thorough investigation, examining the scene, evidence, and circumstances surrounding the incident," and found "no evidence of foul play, consistent with a suicide."

Article continues below advertisement

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz added: "The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office understands the death of To'nea Miller has generated concern within the community and extends its condolences to her family as they navigate this tragic loss."

According to Black Information Network (BIN), CBS News Miami reporter Tania Francois, who first brought the case to wider attention after hearing from members of the public, said she drove to the area near Gwen Cherry Park and contacted sources within the fire department and the Sheriff's Office directly. The Sheriff's Office told Francois the death was being investigated as an "apparent suicide" with no suspicion of foul play.

Article continues below advertisement

Black people don’t hang themselves from trees directly facing a park that commemorates civil rights history while visiting Miami to celebrate Juneteenth. Tonea Nicole Miller was lynched. — Lance Cooper (@lmauricecpr) June 24, 2026

According to Florida statutes, a medical examiner or coroner cannot officially rule a death as suicide before completing a full investigation and issuing a formal report. However, as of the time of initial reporting, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Database listed the investigation as still pending.

Article continues below advertisement

Miller's family, her sister and aunts, traveled to Miami, identified her body at the Medical Examiner's office and spoke directly with detectives, according to BIN. Sources close to the family said her loved ones are not convinced that Miller took her own life and are seeking an independent, private autopsy to ensure a comprehensive review of the physical evidence.

According to Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online Case Search, Miller had a prior arrest in Miami on Feb. 14, 2025, on charges of criminal mischief, battery, trespassing on property after warning and resisting an officer without violence. Some social media users have speculated that her death is connected to her previous criminal record, though no evidence supporting that connection has been presented.

Article continues below advertisement

Calls for Justice

Miller's story spread rapidly online under #JusticeForTonea and #SayHerName, with users questioning why a Black woman's death in a public place had received limited national media coverage.

As we continue to mourn the loss of To’nea Miller, we thank Sheriff Rosie and team for releasing this statement. They are encouraging anyone with any additional information to come forward. We continue to extend our condolences to the Miller family. https://t.co/ZXhpTUhv8T — NAACP Miami-Dade (@NAACPMiamiDade) June 25, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

One user wrote, "Tonea Nicole Miller was found hung in a tree while celebrating Juneteenth in Miami, FL! Little to no news coverage is surrounding this case. Help spread the word. The family is looking for answers!"

Another wrote, "Justice for Tonea Nicole Miller. A 27 year old Black woman who was found hanging in a Florida park on Juneteenth. Media is not talking about this at all. Disappointing but not surprising in the slightest. She needs justice. There is no way this was self inflicted."

Article continues below advertisement

Others urged caution. One user wrote, "It was ruled a suicide. If it was murder there should be defensive wounds or injuries that happened before she died."

As the investigation continues, authorities have not provided a timeline for the completion of the medical examiner's assessment. Officials have noted that standard procedures limit the public release of certain investigative information while evidence is being reviewed.