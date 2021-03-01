Amira's Journey to the U.S. on '90 Day Fiancé' Has Been Doomed From the Start

When Amira Lollysa first tried to get to the United States on 90 Day Fiancé , she and Andrew Kenton hatched the plan to go through Mexico first to make crossing the border easier. In the end, however, things were exponentially harder for Amira when she was put in a detention center upon arrival in Mexico from France. When she was let out three days later, she was put on a plane back to France and she and Andrew were no closer to being together in the U.S.

But it's still not totally clear why Amira was detained to begin with. She wasn't sure herself why she had been detained, with both her passport and cell phone taken from her during the ordeal. Afterward, she didn't want to talk to Andrew or relive the experience.

Later, she and Andrew spoke with an immigration attorney who thought they might have better luck going another route, but it's still a big mess.