Parents Are Saying Good Riddance to "Demon Seed" aka 'Caillou'

PBS just announced that the popular children’s show, Caillou, was going to be canceled , although little information was released as to when or why. Caillou has been on the air for 20 years (or 23 years if you count Caillou’s initial release in Canada in 1997) and parents have rejoiced in the news that it’s been canceled. Many parents have agreed that it’s about time that “whiny, bratty” Caillou was taken off the air.

But why was Caillou canceled? Well, while they gave plenty of information on how to prepare children for their favorite show getting canceled, PBS provided little information on why Caillou was finally given the boot. However, there are a few potential reasons, although the most likely is probably just that Caillou has been on forever! Most of us probably watched episodes as kids, so maybe it really is about time that Caillou was taken off the air to make way for new programming.