Remember When Season 2's Cliff Crooks Was Disqualified From 'Top Chef'?

Food Network's cooking competition series Kitchen Crash is back for Season 2 and the show is already coming in HOT.

On this Food Network series, three contestants are competing to win $5,000 but can only cook with ingredients they find by raiding real people's cabinets, pantries, and refrigerators. Season 2 kicks off in Harrington Park, N.J. with a guest chef, Cliff Crooks, helping host Jeff Mauro judge the competition.