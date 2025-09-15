Why Cole Hocker Was Disqualified, and What It Means for the Olympic Gold Medalist Cole Hocker won his first Olympic gold medal in 2024. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 15 2025, 2:29 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@colehocker

Who knew there were some pretty strict rules when it comes to track and field in the World Athletics Championships? Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker found out firsthand when he was disqualified from the competition at the tail end of a semifinal race on Sept. 15, 2025, per NBC Sports. But why was Cole Hocker disqualified?

Cole was one of many in the track and field competition that began in Tokyo, Japan on Sept. 13. He was expected to finish in the race in the top few spots. He later said he had hoped to finish in the top six. Unfortunately, he was disqualified from the competition an hour after the race ended and the World Athletics jury gave its ruling.

Why was Cole Hocker disqualified?

NBC Sports reported that the official ruling for Cole's disqualification came from what is known as jostling in the race. He was in the final 100 meters of the 1,500-meter race. And, according to footage of the race, Cole squeezed between two of the other runners, Robert Farken and Stefan Nillessen, making physical contact with at least one of the runners.

If Cole had finished in the top six of the 1,500-meter race, he would have gone on to finals on Sept. 17. Instead, he was disqualified an hour after the race took place. Although Team USA tried to appeal the ruling of his disqualification in the 1,500-meter, according to Canadian Running, the request was denied, and Cole's disqualification remained intact.

Here is the contact being reviewed on the Cole Hocker DQ pic.twitter.com/FMmT7ngd5j https://t.co/GaTAKlbFiE — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) September 15, 2025

"Obviously, I'm not trying to affect anyone else's race," Cole said, according to NBC Sports, after the race ended and before his official disqualification notice came. "I was just trying to get to the line in that top-six position, obviously, like everyone else was. I would have liked to have it a little bit cleaner, but it was what it was."

According to Runner's World, the official rule about jostling in the World Athletics rule book explains it as "physical contact on one or more occasions with another athlete or athletes that results in an unfair advantage or causes injury or harm to them or, consequently, to another athlete or athletes." Cole's accidental jostling did not result in another competitor being hurt, but it did, in a way, give him an advantage, since it helped him get closer to the finish line.

Cole Hocker can still compete for other World Athletic Championships races, though. Despite essentially losing the 1,500 meter race because of his disqualification, Cole is still entered in the 5,000 meter race scheduled for Sept. 19, 2025.

Is Cole Hocker in the 2028 Olympics?