Sha'Carri Richardson Has Ridden ups and Downs on the Road to an Impressive Net Worth
Sha'Carri comes from a family of runners.
In 2019, American track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson first made waves for breaking the collegiate record in the NCAA Division I Championship, putting her name squarely on the map.
She later made a name for herself as an Olympic runner, but not without some controversy.
Through all of the ups and downs of her career, Richardson has pushed ahead and earned not only an international reputation as one of the fastest women in the world and an athlete of unparalleled skill, but also a net worth that can turn some heads.
Here's what we know about Richardson's net worth.
Sha'Carri Richardson's net worth reflects determination and skill.
Richardson was born on March 25, 2000, in Dallas, Texas. According to Biography.com, she didn't have a relationship with her biological parents, but she was instead raised by her grandmother, Betty Harp, and aunt Shayaria Richardson, whom she refers to as her mom. Richardson came from a family of runners and was inspired to join track and field at a young age.
Her estimated net worth after racing to the top is around $4 million, according to Parade.
Sha'Carri Richardson
Olympic sprinter
Net worth: $4 million
Sha'Carri Richardson is a world record holder in sprinting and an Olympic athlete.
Birthdate: March 25, 2000
Birthplace: Dallas, Texas
In an interview with Teen Vogue, Richardson once explained, "My grandmother made [my mother] a big plaque full of medals, and I saw it one day and was like, ‘I want that. I want you to bring me one, Granny.’ And [my grandmother] was like, ‘Well, you got to do something to get some medals!’ And honestly, from then on, it was just like, ‘If you want to do something, if you want to be great, you got to put your all into it.’”
Throughout her career and college later as a pro, Richardson broke records and proved herself a star athlete, despite being banned from the Tokyo Olympics for a positive drug test.
Sha'Carri was arrested in August 2025 — here's why.
Unfortunately, Richardson made headlines in August 2025 for all the wrong reasons. Instead of making headlines for her impressive speed and record-breaking career, she was arrested in Seattle on domestic violence charges.
At the end of July 2025, she ran in the 100-meter U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, OR. But she was arrested on Aug. 3, 2025, at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense, according to the Associated Press.
Police were called after a disturbance was reported at the airport, and it turned out to be an incident between Richardson and her sprinter boyfriend, Christian Coleman.
According to the Associated Press, camera footage showed Richardson trying to grab a backpack off Coleman's back, and after a scuffle, Coleman was shoved into a wall. The outlet reports that U.S. Track and Field is avoiding comment, releasing a statement that read, "USATF is aware of the reports and is not commenting on this matter."
Richardson's agent is also staying mum on the matter. For now, at least.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.