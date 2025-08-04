Sha'Carri Richardson Has Ridden ups and Downs on the Road to an Impressive Net Worth Sha'Carri comes from a family of runners. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 4 2025, 3:55 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In 2019, American track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson first made waves for breaking the collegiate record in the NCAA Division I Championship, putting her name squarely on the map. She later made a name for herself as an Olympic runner, but not without some controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

Through all of the ups and downs of her career, Richardson has pushed ahead and earned not only an international reputation as one of the fastest women in the world and an athlete of unparalleled skill, but also a net worth that can turn some heads. Here's what we know about Richardson's net worth.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Sha'Carri Richardson's net worth reflects determination and skill.

Richardson was born on March 25, 2000, in Dallas, Texas. According to Biography.com, she didn't have a relationship with her biological parents, but she was instead raised by her grandmother, Betty Harp, and aunt Shayaria Richardson, whom she refers to as her mom. Richardson came from a family of runners and was inspired to join track and field at a young age. Her estimated net worth after racing to the top is around $4 million, according to Parade.

Sha'Carri Richardson Olympic sprinter Net worth: $4 million Sha'Carri Richardson is a world record holder in sprinting and an Olympic athlete. Birthdate: March 25, 2000 Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Richardson once explained, "My grandmother made [my mother] a big plaque full of medals, and I saw it one day and was like, ‘I want that. I want you to bring me one, Granny.’ And [my grandmother] was like, ‘Well, you got to do something to get some medals!’ And honestly, from then on, it was just like, ‘If you want to do something, if you want to be great, you got to put your all into it.’”

Throughout her career and college later as a pro, Richardson broke records and proved herself a star athlete, despite being banned from the Tokyo Olympics for a positive drug test.

Article continues below advertisement

Sha'Carri was arrested in August 2025 — here's why.

Unfortunately, Richardson made headlines in August 2025 for all the wrong reasons. Instead of making headlines for her impressive speed and record-breaking career, she was arrested in Seattle on domestic violence charges.

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of July 2025, she ran in the 100-meter U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, OR. But she was arrested on Aug. 3, 2025, at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense, according to the Associated Press. Police were called after a disturbance was reported at the airport, and it turned out to be an incident between Richardson and her sprinter boyfriend, Christian Coleman.

@pinknews Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, fellow athlete Christian Coleman. The Team USA Olympic sprinter was taken into custody at SeaTac Airport in Washington State after a TSA agent reported a woman assaulting a man while leaving the security checkpoint, an incident report obtained by TMZ says. The reporting officer says they reviewed security footage showing a verbal altercation escalating into a physical one when Richardson shoved "Coleman hard enough that it [sent] him crashing into a nearby column." In an interview with police, Both Richardson and Coleman denied any physical altercation, and Coleman "declined to be a victim" or to press charges, per the report. #shacarririchardson #olympics #breakingnews ♬ Minimal for news / news suspense(1169746) - Hiraoka Kotaro Source: TikTok / @pinknews

According to the Associated Press, camera footage showed Richardson trying to grab a backpack off Coleman's back, and after a scuffle, Coleman was shoved into a wall. The outlet reports that U.S. Track and Field is avoiding comment, releasing a statement that read, "USATF is aware of the reports and is not commenting on this matter." Richardson's agent is also staying mum on the matter. For now, at least.