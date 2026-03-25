Rapper Desiigner Was Arrested Again After Alleged Altercation With Baby Mama Desiigner was described as “angry, yelling, and tossing car keys.” By Tatayana Yomary Updated March 25 2026, 1:36 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The name Desiigner may ring a bell for hip-hop fans. The rapper, real name Sidney Royel Selby III, is known for his 2016 hit song “Panda.” The track went No. 1 on Billboard and was sampled by Kanye West for his seventh studio album, “The Life of Pablo.” As a result, he scored a Grammy nomination for the song, even though he was heavily criticized for copying Future’s sound.

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Although Desiigner has earned his share of success, fans noticed he’s been notoriously quiet. After releasing a slew of singles and EPs, fans believe that he has taken a backseat in his music career. And now, the rapper is currently in the news cycle, but not for music. Reports share that he was taken into custody by law enforcement. So, why was Desiigner arrested? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: MEGA

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Why was Desiigner arrested?

According to TMZ, Desiigner was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina on Monday, March 23, 2026. The outlet shares that he was taken in due to a third-degree domestic violence charge, which stems from an incident that occurred in early March.

Per the police report obtained by the outlet, the mother of the rapper’s young child alleged that Desiigner was in an erratic state, and came home “angry, yelling, and tossing car keys.” The woman claimed that her sweatpants were ripped after the rapper attempted to rip keys out of her hand. She shared that she had tried to leave the residence to get luggage that was mistakenly left at the airport when things went wrong.

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Mugshot of Desiigner after he was arrested Monday in South Carolina on domestic violence charges. pic.twitter.com/sd7ivpQmK9 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 25, 2026

Unfortunately, police officers shared that the woman sustained minor scratches on her arm and lower back after the rapper threw her to the ground. Apparently, Desiigner reportedly grabbed their child and placed him in a car seat before assaulting his baby mama.

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On the day of the incident, Desiigner was long gone before the police arrived. However, his baby mama claims that the entire incident was caught on video. But, she’s unable to access the camera system. The outlet shares that the rapper has been released on a $1,500 bond.

Desiigner has been silent about his arrest.

Since news of Desiigner’s arrest has gone viral, many people were expecting the rapper to make a statement via his legal team. However, he’s been mum about the incident.

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While there are no details about his next court date, the Thompson & Hiller Defense Firm’s website states that the charge can carry a 90-day jail sentence. In the event of no other convictions on a person’s record, the charge may be expunged from their record after five years.