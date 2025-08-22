Erik Menendez Was Denied Parole at His First Hearing in More Than 30 Years Erik and Lyle Menendez were sentenced to life in prison in 1996. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 22 2025, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: ABC 10 news

In 1996, brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez were sentenced to life in prison for the murders of their parents, Kitty and José Menendez. What had preceded the sentencing was a trial that received a lot of media attention and raised questions about whether or not the brothers' claims of abuse were to be believed. In August 2025, Erik faced a parole board for the first time, and he was denied.

So, why was Erik Menendez denied parole? According to ABC News, the brothers were originally sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. However, in May 2025, they were both re-sentenced and given a new sentence of 50 years to life in prison. This made them eligible for parole, and they were both scheduled to have separate parole board hearings in August. Erik's was first, and after almost 10 hours, he was denied.

Why was Erik Menendez denied parole?

Per ABC News, Commissioner Robert Barton explained that the reason for Erik's denial had to do with his behavior in prison rather than the seriousness and nature of the crimes he and his brother were convicted of more than 30 years before his parole hearing. Barton and the parole board stated that, over the course of Erik's incarceration, he had smuggled drugs, expressed violent behavior, and used contraband cell phones.

"We find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety," Barton said, according to ABC News. He also told Erik to "take to heart" what was discussed during the hearing to potentially have a different outcome when he is eligible for parole again three years from the date of his hearing. Technically, California Gov. Gavin Newsom can grant both Erik and Lyle clemency and pardon the brothers. He has not done so at this time.

After Erik's parole hearing results, the brothers' family released a statement in which they continued to show support for both Erik and Lyle and the fight to get both brothers released from prison and sent home to them.

"While we respect the decision, today's outcome was, of course, disappointing and not what we hoped for," the family said in a statement, per CBS News. "But our belief in Erik remains unwavering, and we know he will take the Board's recommendation in stride. His remorse, growth, and the positive impact he's had on others speak for themselves. We will continue to stand by him and hold to the hope he is able to return home soon."

Lyle Menendez was scheduled to face the parole board too.

Although both Lyle and Erik were found guilty of the same crime in 1996, their parole hearings were separate. Lyle's was scheduled for the day after Erik's. Per CNN, because Lyle had incurred less prison violations than his younger brother, he might stand a stronger chance at being granted parole during his hearing.