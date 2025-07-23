Erik Menendez Has Been Hospitalized Following Issues With His Health — Here's What We Know Erik Menendez's health issues could get him a prison furlough. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 23 2025, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Wikipedia/Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility

On July 22, 2025, Erik Menendez's daughter posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories asking people to keep her father in their prayers. She followed that up with another Story condemning strangers for their reaction to his recent illness. In response to a story on TMZ, people were joking about the younger Menendez brother's hospital stay, suggesting that he was being looked after by Dr. Phil.

Another person commented that they went through the same thing Erik is, and were back at work the next day. Talia Menendez clapped back, telling people they should ask themselves what they would do if a member of their family was struggling. What is going on with Erik Menendez? Here's the latest update on his health.

What's going with Erik Menendez's health?

He has kidney stones. While it's common for many people to pass kidney stones without issue, Erik's situation is complicated by the fact that he suffers from Crohn's disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, Crohn's disease is a "type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes swelling and irritation of the tissues, called inflammation, in the digestive tract." Symptoms can include belly pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, and malnutrition.

Kidney stones are crystals in your kidney that form when certain substances oxalate. Most pass out of your body when you urinate. People with Crohn's disease have a higher risk of getting kidney stones. In a followup Instagram Story, Talia explained that a person with Crohn's who also has kidney stones can have serious complications, such as an infection, blockage, or kidney damage that can lead to an invasive surgical procedure.

Erik Menendez is being treated in a hospital and might not return to prison.

Sources with direct knowledge of Erik's situation told TMZ he is being treated at a hospital near the prison where he is incarcerated alongside his brother, and might not return. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed to the outlet that Erik was transferred to the hospital on July 18, 2025. California Governor Gavin Newsom is reviewing Erik's medical condition to determine if a "prison furlough" is possible.