Lyle Menendez Was Married, but Now He's Dating a Woman Who Is 35 Years Younger Than Him

We hate to say it, but Lyle Menendez has evidently joined the Leonardo DiCaprio-led club of cavorting with significantly younger women. Apart from Leo, the questionable organization includes James Marsden, Bradley Cooper, and Brad Pitt, to name a few. All of their gal pals are over the age of 25, which means folks will undoubtedly start screaming about how these women are adults. Sorry, almost all of these ladies are over the age of 25.

Let's just say Lyle's new love interest has been able to consume a sugary alcoholic beverage at the nearest TGIFriday's bar, for less than one year. To put it into perspective, when Lyle got married the second time his new girlfriend was one month from being born. It's extremely difficult to avoid wondering what is going on here. With that in mind, let's meet Lyle Menendez's new girlfriend.

Lyle Menendez's new girlfriend is a 21-year-old student from the U.K.

According to the Daily Mail, who first broke the story, Lyle is dating Milly Bucksey, a 21-year-old British student. The two met when Lyle spotted her posted on the Facebook page run by his estranged wife, Rebecca Sneed. The 56-year-old convicted murderer is reportedly head over heels in love with the young Manchester University student, who feels similarly. An unnamed source told the outlet that Milly calls Lyle her boyfriend even though he is still married.

Another individual close to the couple said that Lyle initially reached out to Milly using a fake name. While we aren't sure about the timeline of their relationship, we do know that he has been seeing her since at least March 2024. That's when Lyle was caught using a contraband cell phone to chat with his new sweetie. This incident was included in former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's resentencing memo,

The Daily Mail also obtained photos of the new couple that were taken at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility where Lyle and his brother Erik are serving their life sentences. The timestamps reveal the pictures were taken in September 2024, and show Milly and Erik with their arms around each other in a more-than-friendly fashion. That same month, Milly changed the cover photo of her Facebook page to a shot of Ocean Beach, which is in San Diego.

What happened to Lyle's wife?

Lyle and Rebecca have known each other since 1993 and were married in November 2003. When they met, Rebecca was a magazine editor but later became a lawyer in order to help him navigate the legal system. She currently runs his Facebook page and posted an update regarding his new relationship status.