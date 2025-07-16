Fox Sports Went on a Canceling Spree Which Included 'Speak' — Why Was Joy Taylor Fired? Was this a ratings issue or something more upsetting? By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 16 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to a network shakeup, Joy Taylor has been shuffled around before. Back in June 2018, the moderator of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed left the morning debate show to join The Herd With Colin Cowherd, where she assumed the role of news anchor. Joy made her way to Fox Sports from Miami at AM 790 The Ticket, where she hosted the Zaslow and Joy Show. It only took five years for Fox Sports to come a-knocking.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond her hot sports takes, Joy has shared some interesting opinions about cultural issues such as the male loneliness epidemic. In May 2025, she spoke with former TMZ Live host Van Lathan for an episode of her podcast the Two Personal Show. She told Van that she believed one solution is legalizing sex work. That's not the only bit of controversy Joy has been involved in. Did it lead to her getting fired? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Joy Taylor fired?

Although Fox Sports has not revealed why Joy was fired, The Athletic reported that Speak, along with two other newly canceled shows, "struggled to find a huge audience." After being at Fox Sports in some capacity for nearly a decade, Joy's contract was not renewed.

Joy has not publicly commented on the fact that she was let go, but she is posting through whatever feelings she might be having. The news dropped while Joy was vacationing with her family in the Bahamas. If you think for one second anyone was normal in her Instagram comments, please think again.

Article continues below advertisement

Beneath an Instagram Reel of Joy exercising before heading to the beach, one person commented, "Damn. You got canned finally? Shoulda been more humble." Another commenter accused Joy of sleeping her way to the top. Thankfully, a few folks weren't nearly as toxic and disrespectful. "I personally thought she was a good enough analyst," said one individual after admitting they don't know much of the story. So, what's the alleged story?

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about the allegations against Joy Taylor.

Back in January 2025, Joy was named in a sexual misconduct lawsuit against Fox Sports executive Charlie Dixon and other individuals at the company. According to People, the lawsuit was filed by hairstylist Noushin Faraji, who worked at Fox Sports part-time from 2012 to 2016 and then full-time from roughly 2016 to August 2024.

The alleged incident with Dixon happened at Joy's birthday party at Pearl's Rooftop in West Hollywood on Jan. 14, 2017. Per the complaint, Faraji was getting a drink at the bar when Dixon walked up and asked if she was having a good time. He allegedly placed his hand on her lower back and asked Faraji if she wanted a tequila shot. She respectfully declined, after which Dixon "moved his hand lower and started rubbing her body and grabbing her buttocks."