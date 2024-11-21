Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Alabama Linebacker Keanu Koht Decides to Enter Transfer Portal Amid Suspension Social media rumors suggest that Alabama linebacker Keanu Koht's suspension may be linked to an inappropriate incident. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 21 2024, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @keanukoht

In an unexpected turn of events, football player Keanu Koht has announced his decision to leave the University of Alabama. The linebacker shared the news in a statement via social media on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

"After careful reflection and consideration, I've come to realize that I've outgrown the shoes I once wore," Keanu wrote. "With that in mind, I have made the decision to enter my name into the transfer portal." This announcement follows Keanu Koht's suspension, which caused him to miss Alabama's last two games. Here's everything you need to know about the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Keanu Koht suspended?

Although the official reason for his suspension has not been confirmed, rumors circulating online suggest that Keanu Koht's absence from the field may be linked to an inappropriate incident involving the head coach's daughter.

According to a report from X (formerly Twitter) user Big Money Carl, Keanu allegedly sent an explicit direct message to coach Kalen DeBoer's oldest daughter on Instagram, asking if she "wanted this horse." He followed up the message with an unsolicited photo. Neither Alabama, coach DeBoer, nor Keanu have addressed these rumors, and the official reason for his suspension remains undisclosed to the public.

Article continues below advertisement

But now, after sitting out Alabama's huge victories over LSU and Mercer, Keanu Koht has decided to move on from the program. On Nov. 19, 2024, the five-star recruit shared a joint Instagram post with his representative, A&P Agency, announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Article continues below advertisement

"Dear Bama Nation, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of my journey here at the University of Alabama — my coaches, staff, teammates, and supporters,” Keanu wrote. "The lessons I've learned, the relationships I've built, and the experiences I've gained during my time here are truly priceless, and I will carry them with me throughout my life."

He continued, "After careful reflection and consideration, I've come to realize that I've outgrown the shoes I once wore here. With that in mind, I have made the decision to enter my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. This was not an easy choice, but it's one I believe is best for my future and personal growth."

Article continues below advertisement

"To the Alabama community, thank you for your unwavering support and encouragement throughout my time here," Keanu added. "The wisdom, knowledge, and values I've gained will always remain with me as I continue my journey." Keanu appeared in just seven games for Alabama in the 2024 college football season. He recorded only five tackles, one tackle for loss, and 0.5 sacks.