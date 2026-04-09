Veteran Golfer Mark Calcavecchia Unexpectedly Ejected From the Masters — Here's Why “I’ve got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, By Ivy Griffith Published April 9 2026, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Every year, PGA golfers gear up for the ultimate tournament: the Masters Tournament. Hosted in Spring, the Masters allows the tour to showcase the best of the best and settle some bragging rights for the next year. Which is why you definitely don't want to find yourself getting kicked out once you've made it there as a player.

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Veteran player Mark Calcavecchia, touted by fans as one of the best, was ejected from the Masters in 2026 after violating a surprising rule. Here's what we know about why the golfer was ejected.

Source: MEGA

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Why was Mark Calcavecchia ejected from the 2026 Masters Tournament?

The 2026 Masters Tournament kicked off on April 9, bringing together PGA Tour greats for one of the four biggest tournaments in the sport . This year's tournament brought the typical on-green skill and off-course buzz. For Rory McIlroy, the Masters was a chance for a comeback after a lackluster Players' Championship performance, while Scottie Scheffler brought the adrenaline rush of welcoming a brand-new baby. And Tiger Woods missed the tournament altogether after his dramatic April arrest.

But unfortunately for experienced golfer Mark Calcavecchia, the headlines he drew at the start of the Masters weren't the ones he hoped for. As soon as the tournament started, it ended for Mark. Before he even made it to tee off, Mark was removed from the Augusta National by security.

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The reason? He violated the Tournament prohibition against bringing cell phones. He was removed on Tuesday ahead of the big opening day. In an interview with Golfweek, Mark explained, “I’ve got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, so I think we should literally hang up right now."

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Reaction to Calcavecchia's ejection is mixed.

As you might expect, people are kind of mixed on the fact that he was kicked out of the tournament over such a seemingly unimportant rule, and one unrelated to his performance or integrity on the golf course. However, some online have pointed out that it's an old-standing tradition, one which every golfer should know well.

Others praised Mark as an "old school" player who likely forgot, and called for grace and reinstatement. And it's true, Mark has been in the game for a long time. Golf.com reports, "Though he never won the Masters, the 65-year-old finished runner-up to Sandy Lyle in 1988. Calcavecchia made up for his Masters loss the very next year by winning the 1989 Open Championship at Royal Troon."

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