Tiger Woods has Been in Four Car Crashes — Here's a Timeline He passed the breathlyzer on his 2026 Jupiter Island wreck. By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 8 2026, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: Martin County Sheriff's Office via X

Tiger Woods is a golfing legend. He currently has the most official PGA wins alongside Sam Snead at 82. Additionally, he's managed to earn 15 major victories, the second most in history behind Jack Nicklaus's 18. Not to mention he's amassed the most career earnings in PGA tour history, even adjusted for inflation, along with the lowest career scoring average in tour history to boot. His on-the-green exploits, like many accomplished athletes, have also caused his personal life to be under constant scrutiny. Like the infidelity in his marriage and several car accidents.

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Tiger Woods car accident timeline: Jupiter Island, Fla.— 2026

On Friday, March 27, 2026, Woods was "involved in [a] rollover crash on Jupiter Island," according to WPTV. Image stills from video taken by Florida law enforcement officials show Woods detained in a police vehicle. The pictures show him in handcuffs, with a blanket over his head.

One of the pictures shows him with his mouth wide open, apparently yawning or screaming, although the former is more likely to be the case due to the description of his demeanor following the crash. WPTV writes that officers said he was "lethargic" in the crash's wake. This has led to speculation about his physical state in the accident.

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According to reports, the crash involved a Range Rover and a truck towing a large pressure cleaner behind it. The pressure cleaner truck driver says that they saw the Range Rover was travelling behind him "at high speeds." Subsequently, the driver tried to pull over to the side of the road to make room for the luxury SUV.

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But the Range Rover, driven by Woods, ended up clipping the trailer, which caused the SUV to roll over. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said, "Our DUI investigators came to the scene, and Mr. Woods did [show] signs of impairment. They did several tests on him ... He was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail."

Following Tiger Woods' rollover accident in Florida last week, the golfer informed a deputy that he had just finished a call with "the president," as per police body camera footage made public today... pic.twitter.com/kN3C5GopBA — DeSota (@desota) April 2, 2026 Source: X | @desota

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Woods did take a breathlyzer, which culminated in "triple zeroes," indicating that he didn't consume alcohol. However the sheriff stated that he "refused a urine test." Which led investigators to speculate he was under the influence of drugs or medication.

Because no urine test was conducted, Budensiek said, "We will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash." Some who have commented on Woods' crash mentioned that his refusal to perform a urine test will ultimately work in the golfer's favor, as Tiger can mention that he was in a daze as a result of the high-speed collision.

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Tiger ET Woods. He’s got a good chance on beating the DUI. Didn’t do blood, or urine after blowing zeros (so no alcohol, but def was high on opioids), defense can say he just hit a tree and was in a rollover car accident. Who wouldn’t be off after that? But, the memes are 😄 pic.twitter.com/kM5IOW43lr — Gunnar (@GunnarGHG) April 3, 2026 Source: X | @GunnarGHG

And on April 8, 2026, the state of Florida was purportedly seeking to subpoena all of Woods's prescription records following the crash. The Mirror US writes that the "50-year-old was officially charged with DUI and refusing to submit chemical or physical tests of his breath or urine."

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Rolling Hills, Calif. — 2021

On Feb. 23, 2021, Woods was involved in a single-car crash after his vehicle struck a median in Rolling Hills Estates outside of Los Angeles. Like the 2026 crash, his car also rolled over after crossing two lanes of oncoming traffic.

Authorities who responded to the scene stated that Woods didn't exhibit any "evidence of impairment." County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the wreck was "purely accidental." The athlete sustained "serious leg injuries and had multiple surgeries in the days following the crash," according to Golf.

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Tiger Woods crashed in 2021 and again in 2026. Both events involved rollover crashes at high speeds. You see clear differences in location, cause, and outcome.



**2021 Crash**

Date: February 23, 2021.

Location: Rolling Hills Estates, California. Downhill winding road.… pic.twitter.com/B4AIO3qqtv — Mr. Gerald Wayne (@geraldwayne) March 27, 2026 Source: X | @geraldwayne

The outlet went on to state that John Jay College of Criminal Justice Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant, found the way Woods's case was handled to be irregular. Namely, he spoke to the sheriff's mention of waiting to release private information regarding their investigation of Woods' crash.

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"He'd never seen a department ask for permission like they did in Woods' case. 'What happens if his lawyers say, 'No, you can't send it out now.' And then where does that leave us?" the professor was quoted as saying by Golf.

JUST IN: Tiger Woods officially charged with DUI in Florida after last month’s rollover crash; accused of refusing a test and facing time behind bars. — TMZ pic.twitter.com/VjPJQOgrLd — Resist Wire (@ResistWire) April 8, 2026 Source: X | @ResistWire

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Jupiter, Fla. — 2017

Nine years before his Jupiter Island rollover, Woods was arrested for a DUI by the Jupiter Police Department on May 29, 2017, at 2:03 a.m. Golf wrote in a separate article that "Woods was found asleep in his parked car (partially in the middle of the street, partially in the bike lane)" in Jupiter.

Authorities who responded to the scene said that when they came upon Woods, he spoke in a "slurred" manner and exhibited extremely slow reactions. He was unable to confirm where he was, and that there was "fresh damage" to his 2015 Mercedes. Both of his driver's side tires were flat, and his rims were damaged. There was also damage sustained to the car's "rear and front bumpers." Woods was arrested for a DUI. A toxicology report listed five substances in his system, including THC.

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Tiger Woods toxicology report from 2017 looked like a Coachella lineup



- Vicodin

- Dilaudid

- Xanax

- Ambien

- THC pic.twitter.com/vqRZztXMhm — cpt dank (@dankerwim) April 2, 2026 Source: X | @dankerwim

Windermere, Fla. — 2009

On Nov. 27, 2009. Woods sustained an injury after crashing into a fire hydrant right outside of his home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. After ramming into the hydrant, his Cadillac SUV then hit a tree. Woods's wife at the time, Elin Nordegren, reportedly grabbed a gold club and smashed out the car's back window to help Woods exit the vehicle, ABC News wrote.

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The media network wrote that when officers arrived at the scene, Woods was lying in the street "with his wife hovering over him." Woods was admitted to Health Central Hospital in Ococee, Fla., after the crash, and because he was brought to a hospital, the police report, as per protocol, listed that he had sustained serious injuries.

🚨 BREAKING: Martin County Sheriff’s Office just released the full bodycam footage from Tiger Woods’ latest crash.



Woods failed the field sobriety test and was found with two prescription hydrocodone pills in his pocket.



OFFICER: “How much have you had to drink today?”



WOODS:… pic.twitter.com/YBplvo4jSE — Overton (@overton_news) April 2, 2026 Source: X | @overton_news