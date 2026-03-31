Tiger Woods Has Been Involved in Another Car Crash — A Look at His History "Mr. Woods did exemplify the signs of impairment.” By Tatayana Yomary Published March 31 2026, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

One thing is for certain, and two things are for sure: Tiger Woods can’t seem to shake being involved in a car crash. Over the years, the 50-year-old has found himself on the wrong side of the law due to his inability to drive. And with his most recent arrest, it appears a bigger issue may be at hand.

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In case you’ve been out of the loop, Woods was arrested on Friday, March 27, 2026, in Jupiter Island, Fla. USA Today shares that the golf legend has been charged with yet another DUI. And unfortunately, this incident speaks to his past. Here’s the 4-1-1 on Tiger Woods’s past car crashes.

Source: MEGA

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Tiger Woods’s latest car crash highlights a possible problem.

As mentioned above, the outlet revealed that Woods’s Land Rover SUV flipped on its side after hitting a truck. Members of the Martin County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene, and he was immediately given a Breathalyzer test but refused a urine test. “Our DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify the signs of impairment,” Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek shared.

CNN reports that Woods was charged with three misdemeanors: driving under the influence, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Even worse, the outlet reports that a sheriff’s deputy noted in an affidavit that Woods’s movements were lethargic and slow. As for his appearance, the deputy revealed that he had bloodshot, glassy eyes and extremely dilated pupils, and was said to be sweating profusely.

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Source: MEGA

Although Woods was later released on bail, he was initially arrested due to failing to comply with a urine test. He spent eight hours in jail before being released late Friday night.

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Thankfully, Woods was not injured during the crash. And while there is no word on whether his license will be suspended, many people do expect certain measures to be taken. After all, CNN reports that prescription drugs were found in his system, which mirrors his circumstances in the past.

Tiger Woods’s car crashes span over 10 years.

Before this incident, the golf icon was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles in February 2021. USA Today shared that while driving to a TV shoot, Woods’s car was suspended in the air after speeding at nearly 90 mph in a 45mph zone and hitting a tree. Unfortunately, he suffered multiple injuries, including to his right ankle and leg.

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Source: MEGA

And, of course, his first incident in 2009 is what led fans to believe he may be dealing with a problem. Woods hit a fire hydrant in Windmere, Fla., in November 2009, and he was later charged with careless driving.

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The incident, which occurred around 2:30 a.m., caused him to sustain facial lacerations. Although fire department assistance wasn’t needed, he ended up being freed by his ex-wife, Elin Nordegeren, who used a golf club to smash the car’s rear window.