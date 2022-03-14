NBC'S 'New Amsterdam' to End After Five Seasons

NBC's hit medical drama New Amsterdam has had a pretty sparse Season 4. The series first took a break from Thanksgiving through the beginning of the year, had a month-long hiatus for most of February during the 2022 Winter Olympics, and has been off the air since Feb. 22, with no new episodes scheduled until mid-April.

As if that wasn't bad enough, fans of the show have been further disappointed as news broke that the show's fifth season would be its last. But why was New Amsterdam canceled? Here's what we know of the show's upcoming final season.