‘New Amsterdam’ Is Ending After 5 Seasons — Here’s When You Can Catch the Series Finale

“It’s all led to this … I can’t believe the last season of @nbcnewamsterdam is here!” Ryan wrote in September 2022. “I have no words to express what this show, these stories, this family has meant to me … I’ll be progressively posting more and more sappy nostalgic pics as I eventually wither into a mushy puddle of love, appreciation, joy, and heartache in saying goodbye to this show that has been such a part of my life for five years now … but until then, all I can say is ... see you next week.”