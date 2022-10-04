Distractify
Why Is 'New Amsterdam' Not Available to Stream on Hulu? Here's Where to Watch

Oct. 4 2022, Published 7:11 p.m. ET

The premise of New Amsterdam is simple, yet oh-so compelling. Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) finds a new lease in life when he's hired to be the medical director of one of the oldest public hospitals in America.

As the fifth and final season gets underway, it's understandable that fans of the series, old and new, would want to know where to stream New Amsterdam.

Why is New Amsterdam not available to stream on Hulu, for example? Where can you stream new and old episodes of New Amsterdam? Here's what we know.

Why is 'New Amsterdam' not on Hulu? Here's how to stream 'New Amsterdam.'

Given that New Amsterdam airs live on NBC, new episodes of the series can be found the next day on Peacock, which is NBC's streaming platform. Collider notes that you must have a Peacock Premium subscription for this.

Peacock is where you'll find old seasons of the show as well.

It seems that the only way to watch the show on Hulu is with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, so you'd be watching new episodes lives as they air. (Other platforms with live TV options where you can watch the show as it airs include YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirectTV Stream, per Grounded Reason.)

If you have a cable subscription that includes NBC as part of your package, you can also stream episodes of New Amsterdam for free on the NBC website or on the NBC streaming app (you just have to link your cable provider essentially).

How many episodes make up 'New Amsterdam' Season 5?

According to a report from NBC Insider, the fifth and final season of New Amsterdam will feature a total of 13 episodes.

The season is currently airing, but don't fret, New Amsterdam fans — we've still got plenty of episodes left before the show ends for good! (Is there a doctor in the house for end-of-show heartbreak?)

New episodes of New Amsterdam air on NBC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST.

