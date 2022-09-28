Who Plays Dr. Reynolds' Dad, Horace, on 'New Amsterdam'? Details on the Tony Nominated Star
Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) finally reunited with his father Horace in the Season 4 finale of New Amsterdam. Now, the pair have been slowly but surely working on rebuilding their father-son bond from the ground up since the fifth and final season premiered.
It's not clear at this time how many episodes of New Amsterdam John will be in. However, we do know for sure that he plays a significant role in Season 5, Episode 2, in which he and Dr. Reynolds go on a father-son fishing trip together.
But where might you have seen the actor who plays Horace before? He's a seasoned veteran of stage and screen.
Who plays Horace Reynolds on 'New Amsterdam'? Here's where you may have seen John Earl Jelks before.
John Earl Jelks has appeared in a plethora of other television shows before he made waves as Dr. Reynolds' dad, Horace Reynolds, on New Amsterdam.
Per his IMDb page, some of his most recent notable roles include Marcus Watkins' father, Kirby, on Season 2 of Love Life and Judd Waltrip in On Becoming a God in Central Florida. He's also appeared in single episodes of many of our favorite cop dramas, including Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods, and True Detective.
John is actually quite the prolific stage actor as well. He was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play in 2007 for his portrayal of Sterling Johnson in Radio Golf.
The actor has also won Obie Awards (the Off-Broadway equivalent of the Tonys) for his roles in the plays Sunset Baby and Fetch Clay, Make Man.
John also recently appeared on Broadway in the production Birthday Candles, opposite Debra Messing. (Sadly, the play had a limited run that ended in May 2022!)
According to John's website Najon Productions, there's even a documentary film about the actor's life in the works titled They Call Him Jelks.
Can you find John Earl Jelks on social media?
John has an Instagram (you can follow him @johnearljelks) and a Twitter page (@earljelks). According to John's Wikipedia page his birthday is July 16th, 1959, which makes him 63 years old.
In addition to being a Tony Award-nominated actor and New Amsterdam guest star, John also has a seriously strong social media game. You can follow the 63-year-old on Instagram and Twitter. The actor has been promoting his appearance on New Amsterdam in his Instagram stories.
Make sure not to miss out on what happens between Dr. Reynolds and his dad when new episodes of New Amsterdam, air at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.