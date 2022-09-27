Dr. Lauren Bloom's Estranged Sister Is Shaking Things up on the Final Season of 'New Amsterdam'
On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the medical procedural drama New Amsterdam returned to the small screen for Season 5 and viewers noticed that one familiar face was missing from the premiere.
Weeks after the Season 4 finale, longtime cast member Freema Agyeman — who played Dr. Helen Sharpe — announced her exit from the show. Her departure left viewers (and Dr. Max Goodwin) in shambles.
However, showrunners confirmed that several other fan favorites would return for New Amsterdam’s final season, including Janet Montgomery’s Dr. Lauren Bloom.
Lauren’s split with her girlfriend, Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan), left her reeling. Now things are going to get even more complicated when her long-lost sibling steps in to shake things up. But who is Lauren’s sister in New Amsterdam and who's the actress who plays her? Here’s what we know.
Who is Lauren Bloom’s sister on ‘New Amsterdam’? Details!
Between Lauren’s breakup and newfound sobriety, she had more than enough on her plate before her sister, Vanessa, comes crashing back into her life. Teasers for Season 5 hint that the sibling duo will be forced to come to terms with their “complicated relationship.”
In an article published by TVLine, showrunners described Vanessa as “a wild child who refuses to grow up, get a job, stay sober, and play by the rules.”
David Schulner elaborated, “As we approach the end of the series, we wanted to give each character the opportunity to heal their deepest wounds. For Bloom, it was abandoning her sister to save herself.”
However, according to David, Bloom’s surprise visit from her sister was her “worst nightmare.” The executive producer added, “Now Bloom has to confront the damage done and see if she can repair it — even if it means sacrificing her hard-won sobriety.”
Meet Kathryn Prescott, the actress who plays Vanessa Bloom.
In early September, series showrunners first announced that Kathryn was set to join the cast of New Amsterdam. But the British actress isn’t new to the small screen.
Per IMDb, Kathryn has a long list of television credits. Last year, she made a guest appearance on ABC’s The Rookie. Before then, she was a recurring character on the CBS series The Son, as well as a series regular on Finding Carter and Skins UK. In addition, Kathryn is a filmmaker.
Catch Kathryn as Vanessa Bloom on new episodes of New Amsterdam, airing on Tuesdays on 10 p.m. ET on NBC.