Did Janet Montgomery Leave Her Role as Dr. Lauren Bloom in 'New Amsterdam'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of New Amsterdam.

While it's no surprise to New Amsterdam viewers that Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) would do anything for Dr. Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan), sometimes her labors of love backfire and take a turn for the worse.

After Leyla discovered that Lauren made a hefty donation to form a fifth residency position for her at New Amsterdam Hospital in the Season 4 midseason finale, their relationship rapidly deteriorated.