Is the Bloom off the Lauren and Leyla Rose in 'New Amsterdam'?

Then the real gauntlet is thrown as we hear Lauren say, "Look, I know you took that job to get away from me, and I want to respect your space but..." Lauren keeps going, which is not really respecting Leyla's space. She begs Leyla to tell her where she's living, in the event it's unsafe. As she's finishing up the world's longest voicemail, a pedestrian is literally struck by lightning on the street. Wow, this scene is lousy with metaphors. Hopefully, lightning will strike twice for Lauren and Leyla!