Visitors Can Now Tip You Directly With the Donation Box in 'New Horizons'

With the 2.0 update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, thousands of new items and DIYs have been added to the game that has captivated players for more than a year now. There's an immense community of Animal Crossing players online who share their custom design codes, builds, and other ways to get creative with your island.

One of the new items added in the 2.0 update is the donation box, but what is it used for, and how do you acquire it?