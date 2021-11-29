The New Ordinances in 'New Horizons' Give You More Control of Your Island

The New Ordinances in 'New Horizons' Give You More Control of Your IslandBy Sara Belcher
The 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out, and it comes with so many new features for players to use. In addition to The Roost and a cooking update, players can also enact ordinances on their island.
There are four different ordinances you can enact on your island once it reaches a rating of 3 stars, giving you more control over the playstyle depending on your personal preferences.
Each of these ordinances will cost 20,000 Bells to enact, so choose carefully before you select one.
Whatever ordinance you select will take effect the next day and will remain intact until you revisit Resident Services to change it again. Just remember: you can only enact one at a time.
Beautiful Island ordinance
This one is best for those who don't have a lot of time to tend to their island themselves and aren't fans of taking the time to pick weeds or water flowers.
By selecting this ordinance, your villagers will pitch in more around the island, picking weeds and watering the flowers for you. This will also slow the rate at which the weed respawn, giving you more time to keep up with it.
Also, if you happen to leave your island for an extended period of time, cockroaches won't appear in your home.
This is also a great ordinance for time travelers; if you time travel often, you'll find that your island can quickly become disheveled. With this ordinance, your island's landscape won't get out of hand as you jump through time.
In addition to all of these great perks, you also won't fish trash out of the water anymore, and you'll have an increased chance to spawn hybrid flowers.
Early Bird ordinance
The Early Bird ordinance is best for those who get their play hours in the mornings. By enacting this ordinance, all of your villagers will be up in the mornings (with the latest getting up at 8 a.m.), and your shops will also open an hour earlier. This means Nook's Cranny will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Able Sisters will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Night Owl ordinance.
Alternatively, if you tend to log into your New Horizons island later at night, you'll likely want the Night Owl ordinance. By enacting this one, all of your villagers will stay up later, giving you more time to interact with them, and the shops will stay open an hour later as well. Nook's Cranny will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., while the Able Sisters will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Bell Boom ordinance
By enacting the Bell Boom ordinance, the Bell economy will change, increasing the amount of money you'll receive when selling items. That being said, this also means that the price of items will go up proportionately.
The price of items usually goes up around 20 percent, though certain things, like mortgage prices, don't increase. This makes the ordinance great for those who are still trying to upgrade their homes and storage but are struggling to get enough Bells to do so.