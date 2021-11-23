You'll Have to Pay Off Your Loans to Tom Nook If You Want the Storage Shed in 'ACNH'

But with these new items, players of course need more storage to store it all. Which is why there's also upgraded storage options with the new update. Now, players can upgrade their storage to 2,400 items, making plenty of room for the new items available.

As part of the upgrade, Nintendo also introduced a couple of ways for players to access their home storage on the go — something that will make redesigning your island so much easier.

But how do you get the storage shed in New Horizons?