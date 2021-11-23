The Room Sketch App Lets You Take Your Designs on the Go in 'ACNH'

While the 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons brought so many new items, villagers, and experiences to your getaway island, the Happy Home Designer DLC offers players even more new content — making it worth the money to get the upgrade.

The DLC may seem like just another opportunity to flex your creative muscles and design some homes, but it actually offers so many other features for players to bring back to their island; anyone who diligently designs their space should consider it.