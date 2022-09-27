Season 5 of 'New Amsterdam' Is Chock-Full of Guest Stars — Who's in the Final Season?

It's almost time to close the book on the medical team at New Amsterdam Medical Center. New Amsterdam has recently kicked off its fifth and final season on NBC. The series first debuted in 2018 and follows Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold). As the medical director at the hospital, he attempts to upend the bureaucracy and go above and beyond for his patients.

With the series about to draw to a close, there's a veritable parade of guest stars set to grace the hospital halls.