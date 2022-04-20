In March 2022, NBC announced that New Amsterdam is ending after Season 5 and I’m not crying, you are. Since the series first aired in late 2018, viewers have grown to know and love the colorful characters who make up the cast. Not to mention the long list of guest stars who have been featured on the show — the latest of which is TikTok comedian Adam Rose.

Showrunners confirmed that the actor would make his debut on the series in early 2022, and now, the time has finally come. On Monday, April 18, the actor confirmed that he would be featured in the latter half of Season 4, but who does Adam play in the series? Here's everything we know about New Amsterdam’s latest celebrity guest star and his character, simply known as Chad the bartender.