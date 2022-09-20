Dr. Reynolds' Daddy Issues Will Come to a Head in 'New Amsterdam' Season 5

In an interview with NBC Insider, Jocko revealed his hopes for New Amsterdam’s final season. "I would hope that he finds a good balance with his kid and Dr. Malvo, who is the mother of his child — if that is such the case, right?" he said. “There's all kinds of twists and turns in television. And I hope that he's able to get some answers to some questions that he has regarding his father."

New Amsterdam premieres its final season on Sept. 20 on NBC at 10 p.m. EST.