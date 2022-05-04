You'll Never Guess Who's Guest Starring in Season 4 of 'New Amsterdam'

NBC’s New Amsterdam will come to a close after Season 5, and I’m not crying — you are. Although news of the show’s cancellation was disappointing for fans, showrunners still have quite a few tricks up their sleeve ahead of the series finale.

The May 9 episode of New Amsterdam features a special guest star that may look pretty familiar to viewers. In “Truth Be Told,” Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz stars as Jace. Here’s everything we know about the New Amsterdam newcomer.