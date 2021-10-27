'New Amsterdam's' Dr. Wilder Is a Deaf Surgeon, but Is the Actress Playing Her Also Deaf?

In January 2015, Sandra played Wendla Bergmann in Deaf West's production of Spring Awakening. This reimagined version of the musical was performed simultaneously in English and American Sign Language. In the NY Times review of the show that would eventually be nominated for three Tony Awards, we learn that Sandra used "sign language to deliver her lines; her singing and spoken dialogue comes from Katie Boeck, who shadows her onstage, often strumming a guitar."

In an interview with Master Chat Magazine about her time with Deaf West, Sandra was very passionate about deaf actors. "I’ve said it and I am going to say it again: deaf roles for deaf actors! I hope this will open more opportunities for deaf actors all over the world now that tons of casting directors have seen the show and seen that we are no different."

Sandra also spoke about the importance of diversity in theater and what it can bring to the performance, saying it's time for diversity to thrive. "We are making a difference and I hope it doesn’t end with us. I hope that we are just the beginning of so much more [change]." We certainly look forward to what Sandra will be doing with Dr. Wilder on New Amsterdam.

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m EST on NBC.