'New Amsterdam': Dr. Elizabeth Wilder Is Getting a Blast From the Past — Who Is Dr. Bev Clemons?

Marlee Matlin has a real knack for bringing depth and beauty to every role she plays. She can shift easily from drama to comedy, and back into drama without missing a beat. Though her time on New Amsterdam will be short, we cannot wait to spend it with her.

The two-hour fall finale of New Amsterdam airs Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC. The show will then return again in January for its remaining episodes.