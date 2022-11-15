When Is the 'New Amsterdam' Series Finale Exactly? Details on the Show's Last Episode
It is inevitable that all good TV shows must eventually come to an end, and New Amsterdam is sadly no different. So when is the last episode of New Amsterdam exactly? What time will it air? Will it be a longer episode for a proper sendoff?
Fans are eager not to miss anything on the beloved NBC show's fifth and final season.
The initial premise of New Amsterdam was simple. Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) was sent to take over the (fictional) New Amsterdam hospital in New York City, one of the oldest hospital in the country (it's based on the very real Bellevue Hospital).
The first episode of New Amsterdam debuted on Sept. 25, 2018. Will we see the last episode of New Amsterdam before 2022 ends, or will we have something to look forward to in the new year? Here's what we know.
When is the last episode of 'New Amsterdam'?
Great news, New Amsterdam fans. The show has blessed us with the best early Christmas present — new episodes of New Amsterdam until January 2023. Sort of.
Now, the bad news. Per Digital Spy, the last episode of New Amsterdam, ever, will air on Jan. 17, 2023. However, it will in fact be a two-hour-long series finale!
Here's another bit of frustrating news. New Amsterdam returns tonight at 9 p.m. EST with a brand-new episode, followed by a two-hour midseason finale next Tuesday, Nov. 22 — but then the show will go on hiatus until Jan. 3, 2023. So technically, we get new episodes until the new year, but not nearly as many as we'd like!
So, where can we stream episodes of 'New Amsterdam' if we miss them when they air live?
Never fear, New Amsterdam fans. While we aren't qualified to give medical advice, we can tell you where to stream all five seasons of New Amsterdam for a farewell watch before the final episodes drop in January 2023.
Given that New Amsterdam is an NBC show, all episodes are available to stream on Peacock.
The remaining episodes of New Amsterdam Season 5 will also be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air live on Tuesdays on NBC. Don't forget your box of Kleenex for the New Amsterdam series finale!
A new episode of New Amsterdam airs tonight, Nov. 15, on NBC at 9 p.m. EST.