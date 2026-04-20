Here's Why NFL Draft Prospect Zachariah Branch Was Arrested Zachariah was arrested in Georgia on April 19, 2026, for a shocking reason. By Niko Mann Published April 20 2026, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Former wide receiver for the University of Southern California, Zachariah Branch, was arrested on April 19, 2026, and sports fans want to know why. Zachariah is also a former wide receiver for the University of Georgia, and according to ESPN, he was arrested in Athens, Ga.

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Zachariah is primed to be an NFL draft pick during the 2026 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 23–25 in Pittsburgh, Pa. The 91st NFL Draft will feature a total of 257 picks over the course of three days in Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park. Zachariah is expected to be a draft pick on the second day of the NFL draft, so why was he arrested mere days before the event?

Source: Mega

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Here's why Zachariah Branch was arrested.

Zachariah was arrested for failing to "comply with multiple verbal lawful commands" by the police to block a public sidewalk, per Athens Clarke County. The football star was charged with two counts of obstructing public sidewalks or streets, prowling, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. A post shared by the NFL Network on X provided more details, and it seems like he was arrested because the police didn't like his facial expression when given an order.

"A male, later identified as Zacharia Branch, continued to stand on the sidewalk without making an attempt to move," read the police report. "I continued to give Zacharia Branch verbal commands to move from blocking the sidewalk and advised that if he did not, he would receive a citation for blocking the sidewalk."

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"Zacharia Branch smirked, then stepped backward and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, so as to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business," the report continued. "Due to those actions and Zacharia Branch’s failure to comply with multiple verbal lawful commands, he was placed under arrest for misdemeanor Obstruction of LEO and received a citation for Obstructing Public Sidewalks.”

NFL Network has obtained the police report on the misdemeanor charges against Zachariah Branch, who was arrested while standing on a public sidewalk for not moving far enough when a police officer asked him to move:



“A male, later identified as Zacharia Branch, continued to… https://t.co/LMyQ7QHYLc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 19, 2026

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The NFL draft prospect was booked at approximately 1:26 a.m. before he was released on a $39 bond at around 3:44 a.m. Reactions to the arrest on social media were sympathetic. One user replied, "One of the most egregious examples of someone getting arrested for existing while Black." "Bro did nun but stand still on a sidewalk was told to move and backed up and the officer wasnt satisfied with that. I aint never seen sum like this," added another.