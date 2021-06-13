Paul Hebert Has Major Bragging Rights Over His 'Wicked Tuna' Castmates

Hebert holds the record for that, but he didn't divulge the actual weight of the fish, but what he was paid per pound. Paul said, "I had brought in one of the only tuna on the market at that time. To this day, I still have the text from the buyer saved on my phone."

Thanks to the market conditions that favored his sale, plus the presumably big size of the tuna, Paul was able to earn himself $47.02 per pound.