Wife’s Grocery Store Text to Husband Starts as Joke, Snowballs into Huge Debate

In a viral piece covered by The Sun, a woman created a detailed shopping list, complete with pictures and a map of the store indicating where her husband can find said products, that went viral because of just how overkill it was.

And then there was this wife who sent her significant other to the store with a massive piece of cardboard for a grocery list, forcing him to carry it around like a Scarlet Letter, or an Albatross around his neck signaling his grocery purchasing shame.