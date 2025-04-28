A Couple in Arizona Claimed They Found Bones on Their Property — Then They Deleted Their TikTok "We're just trying to bring attention to something we think is weird." By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 28 2025, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Wiggins Wild World

As if the Wiggins Wild World backpack mystery wasn't unsettling enough, the folks behind the viral TikToks have since deleted their account. An Arizona couple who lives off-grid on a 20-acre property in Arizona shared stories of their unorthodox life via TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube until things got weird.

Although their TikTok is no longer active, the couple is still uploading videos to the Wiggins Wild World YouTube channel. Back in January 2025, they shared a video on YouTube titled "Did We Find Human Remains? Our First Days on the Homestead." In it, the Arizona couple begins by saying that came across some "weird stuff" while walking around their property. First, they said they found some pesos, then a little kid's shoe, and finally a bone. Here's what we know so far.

First they said found a backpack, then they deleted the Wiggins Wild World TikTok account.

Despite the fact that the couple behind the Wiggins Wild World TikTok got rid of that account, they chose to upload some of those original videos to YouTube. The first thing the Arizona couple did with their new property was establish the five-acre plot of land they wanted to develop first. "We're out here today on the property trying to find the last corner marking," said the gentleman. "We're doing it by sight because it's kind of fun." That changed.

They were having a great time, discussing the two pesos they found on land they said no one had ever lived on when the couple came upon what they said was a "nest." Near it was a "kid-sized backpack," a child's shoe, and what appeared to be human bones. They were hoping these were deer bones as some can look quite similar to human bones. Unfortunately, the Arizona couple kept finding more bones.

Because they were so close to the Mexico border, the couple decided to let border agents know what they found. They ended up calling a non-emergency line that connected the couple with a deputy sheriff. The couple was asked to take this deputy sheriff to the spot where they found the bones. That was the last update about the possible human remains. While there are other videos on their YouTube channel, they are devoted to developing their property.

People following the Wiggins Wild World story are genuinely concerned for the couple.

This story has gone viral and it caught the attention of social media influencers like Ashlee Jordan, who had an update regarding the Arizona couple. In a video uploaded to her Instagram on April 27, 2025, Ashlee said after the first TikTok was uploaded, people went nuts for it and theorized that the backpack and shoes could be from people trying to cross the border from Mexico into the United States. Perhaps they had to abandon their property while fleeing.

Most people had more sinister takes, like maybe this was the result of people being trafficked. Some residents of Arizona said this was quite common, claiming bones are found all the time. When local police never got back to the couple, they reached out to the FBI. That's when they started seeing strange cars parked on their property, and helicopters flying overhead but quite low to the ground.