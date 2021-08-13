'Wild Indian' Is the Revenge Thriller That Will Keep You on Your Toes

Once Rich Goldberg — co-president of Vertical Entertainment — saw the film at Sundance Film Festival, he set out to bring the film to bigger audiences.

Deadline reports that Wild Indian is the brainchild of writer and director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.

Read this script. Spoke with @MichaelGreyeyes about the filming of Wild Indian. It’s gonna be an instant classic! https://t.co/jBmzFmQP7X

“When we first saw Wild Indian at Sundance this year, we were struck by first-time writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr’s masterful handling of such an intimate story and the captivating performances from the entire cast,” Rich told the outlet. “We are so proud to be partnering with the whole filmmaking team to bring this affecting film to audiences later this year.”

The outlet reports that Vertical’s Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector went on to negotiate the deal with 30West and Endeavor Content.

Aside from it’s A-list cast, the film’s production team is top-notch. Thomas Mahoney, Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., and Eric Tavitian all produced the film.