Does Jonathan Kent Get Superpowers by the End of Season 1 of 'Superman & Lois'?

During Season 1 of the CW's Superman & Lois , Jonathan Kent (Jordan Elsass) has had quite an interesting ride. He was uprooted from the only life he's ever known in Metropolis, where he was the popular guy with a girlfriend and his high school's starting quarterback. Through the freshman season, audiences have seen him struggle to adjust to his new life in Smallville and try to fit in amid all the high-flying heroism that's been going on.

Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) and Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) always thought that one of their sons had inherited Superman's powers. They believed that Jonathan had the powers for quite some time since it appeared that everything in his life came too easy. However, that wasn't the case, and it was revealed that Jordan (Alexander Garfin) had Clark's Kryptonian abilities. It's evident that he, too, this season has been struggling. For Jordan, he's been trying to control his limited superpowers and his anxiety.

It seems as if Jonathan is slightly envious of his brother's powers, and while he says that he doesn't care, he may be feeling a bit left out because he doesn't have superpowers like his twin brother. Since Season 1 is coming to an end, fans are wondering if Jonathan will have powers to some degree before the finale of Superman & Lois. Keep reading to find out if he does.

Will Jonathan Kent get powers on 'Superman and Lois'?

It remains to be seen if Jonathan gets any sort of superpowers by the end of Season 1. It appears that Jordan Elsass, who portrays Jonathan, doesn't know either. In an interview with DCComics.com, he's asked whether or not he feels his character should have powers and answers, "This is such a good question and nobody’s really been asking it up until now. Episodes 7 and 8 make me wonder a bit more because of what happens to Jon. It kind of makes you go, 'Okay, is he going to get powers?'"

Jordan goes on to say, "The truth is, I have no idea. The audience has no idea. Nothing’s really hinted at. But I’d almost rather he not have powers, or if he’s going to have powers, have them be temporary. Jon’s such a good person and I think seeing that being tested because of the fact that he doesn’t have powers is something that would be so interesting to play with."

