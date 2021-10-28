These Are the Wildest Conspiracy Theories Featured in Netflix's 'Inside Job'

In Inside Job, chemtrails act as an inhalant drug like some sort of aerosol spray. Aside from that quirky bit, the chemtrail conspiracy theory suggests that the government is releasing unknown toxic chemicals into the air via airplanes. You know those long trails of cloud-like condensation planes emit into the sky? Yeah, those are supposedly chemtrails.

According to Harvard University, some theories concerning the purpose of said chemicals include sterilization, shortened life expectancy, and mind control.