Who Voices Psychic Mushroom Magic Myc on Netflix's 'Inside Job'? 'Fleabag' Fans Know Him

Said nasty alien mushroom is voiced by actor and comedian Brett Gelman. There's something wonderfully arrogant-sounding about his voice, a quality that his character thrives on. Brett opened up about what excited him about working on Inside Job.

"The writing, and the world that was being created. I just thought it was such a brilliant idea to be making this that is making fun of the deep state. A thing that may or may not exist," he told Nerds & Beyond.