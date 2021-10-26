Fans Have High Hopes for the Beach Ball on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6

Fans Have High Hopes for the Beach Ball on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6By Distractify Staff
Oct. 26 2021, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 6 of The Masked Singer.
Fans of The Masked Singer don't need many clues in order to venture guesses as to which celebrity might be beneath the elaborate costumes featured on the show.
The sixth season of the hit Fox reality series is in full swing, and viewers have already seen performances from the singers in Group A and in Group B. They've also gotten a glimpse at a few of the Wild Card performers.
One Wild Card contestant who we have yet to formally meet is the Beach Ball. Though viewers have only seen what the Beach Ball looks like, the costume itself did hint at a few possibilities.
Who is the Beach Ball on The Masked Singer? Read on for the clues and for the best guesses thus far.
Beach Ball on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues.
Because the Season 6 star has yet to perform on The Masked Singer, the only clues we can gather about the Beach Ball are from the costume itself.
The Beach Ball has red, blue, and white stripes. There is a face on the costume as well, which features expressive blue eyes with long eyelashes, orange eyebrows, and a feminine-looking mouth.
The ball sits on a mound of sand, and there are a few objects that are resting on the base of the costume, like a pail, a seagull, a shell, and some starfish. The only other clue viewers got in advance of the Beach Ball's first performance was two Band-Aids in the shape of an X.
The size of the costume has some fans wondering if the ball is covering a group or some sort of puppet (like when Kermit the Frog competed on Season 5).
Beach Ball on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses.
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Beach Ball mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Because viewers have yet to hear the Beach Ball perform, the identity of the performer (or performers) is anyone's guess. Some fans have speculated that the remaining members of the Beach Boys could be beneath the orb-like costume, or that it could be another Muppet.
Based on the size of the Beach Ball, many fans agree that the reveal will be unexpected.
So, who is Beach Ball on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...
Beach Ball hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.