Fans Have High Hopes for the Beach Ball on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6

Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 6 of The Masked Singer.

Fans of The Masked Singer don't need many clues in order to venture guesses as to which celebrity might be beneath the elaborate costumes featured on the show.

The sixth season of the hit Fox reality series is in full swing, and viewers have already seen performances from the singers in Group A and in Group B. They've also gotten a glimpse at a few of the Wild Card performers.