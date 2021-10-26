Logo
Home > Realitytv > The Masked Singer
Beach Ball
Source: Instagram

Fans Have High Hopes for the Beach Ball on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6

By

Oct. 26 2021, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 6 of The Masked Singer.

Fans of The Masked Singer don't need many clues in order to venture guesses as to which celebrity might be beneath the elaborate costumes featured on the show.

The sixth season of the hit Fox reality series is in full swing, and viewers have already seen performances from the singers in Group A and in Group B. They've also gotten a glimpse at a few of the Wild Card performers.

Article continues below advertisement

One Wild Card contestant who we have yet to formally meet is the Beach Ball. Though viewers have only seen what the Beach Ball looks like, the costume itself did hint at a few possibilities.

Who is the Beach Ball on The Masked Singer? Read on for the clues and for the best guesses thus far.

'The Masked Singer'
Source: Fox
Article continues below advertisement

Beach Ball on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues.

Because the Season 6 star has yet to perform on The Masked Singer, the only clues we can gather about the Beach Ball are from the costume itself.

The Beach Ball has red, blue, and white stripes. There is a face on the costume as well, which features expressive blue eyes with long eyelashes, orange eyebrows, and a feminine-looking mouth.

The ball sits on a mound of sand, and there are a few objects that are resting on the base of the costume, like a pail, a seagull, a shell, and some starfish. The only other clue viewers got in advance of the Beach Ball's first performance was two Band-Aids in the shape of an X.

The size of the costume has some fans wondering if the ball is covering a group or some sort of puppet (like when Kermit the Frog competed on Season 5).

Article continues below advertisement

Beach Ball on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses.

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Beach Ball mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Because viewers have yet to hear the Beach Ball perform, the identity of the performer (or performers) is anyone's guess. Some fans have speculated that the remaining members of the Beach Boys could be beneath the orb-like costume, or that it could be another Muppet.

Based on the size of the Beach Ball, many fans agree that the reveal will be unexpected.

So, who is Beach Ball on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...

Beach Ball hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 (SPOILERS)

You Guessed It! [SPOILER] Was Revealed as Hamster on 'The Masked Singer'

Who Could Be Queen of Hearts on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Think It's This Songstress

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.