Players Can Start and Finish 'Dying Light 2' With Friends

Players Can Start and Finish 'Dying Light 2' With FriendsBy Sara Belcher
Feb. 3 2022, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
The newest game from developer Techland, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, releases on Feb. 4. The game is a sequel to the original parkour-heavy zombie story from 2015, picking up 20 years later. Players will follow protagonist Aiden Caldwell as he searches for his sister, Mia, who was taken from him.
The first Dying Light game featured the ability to complete the campaign with up to three friends, allowing players to collaboratively work through the main storyline (though you couldn't play with friends across console generations).
Does Dying Light 2 have the same feature, allowing players a multiplayer mode? Here's what we know.
Will 'Dying Light 2' also have a co-op campaign?
Dying Light 2 takes place 20 years after the original game, meaning the already-nasty post-apocalyptic world has gotten even nastier. In the first game, players could work together to complete the campaign, but it didn't have the cross-progression compatibility that the newest title has.
In this sequel, players can not only start the campaign together, but they can continue the story to the very end, finishing the game together.
In Dying Light 2, players can make different choices that influence the outcome of the game; if you decide to play through with friends, everyone who participates gets the option to vote on the course of action, though the hosting party makes the final decision on the path taken.
That being said, your progress will carry over from your friend's save file to your own, so if you decide to pick up the story from your own console instead, you won't have to backtrack.
Is there a couch co-op option for 'Dying Light 2'?
Unfortunately, if you're looking to play through the game with your friends, they're going to have to do it from their own consoles. While Dying Light 2 may have a great online multiplayer option, it will not have a way for you and a friend to play through the game on the same console.
This does limit the co-op options for some players, but overall it appears as though the game will have one of the more advanced multiplayer options for games to date.