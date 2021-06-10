Do Kat Edison and Adena El-Amin Get Back Together by 'The Bold Type's' Series Finale?

Fans of The Bold Type have seen Kat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Agenda El-Amin's (Nikohl Boosheri) relationship blossom into true love. They started out as friends, but after spending some time with one another, they acknowledged that they had mutual feelings for each other. It was somewhat obvious that Adena never quite entirely had friendly intentions when hanging out with Kat. Once the two shared a kiss, Adena finally realized that she had to break things off her girlfriend Coco, who was back in Paris.

As Kat's feelings continued to grow, things were only further complicated when Kat discovered that Adena had a girlfriend. Between Kat never being in a relationship or having such deep feelings for anyone, and Adena's relationship and then her immigration issues, there was a lot of push and pull between these two. Thankfully in Season 2, viewers finally got to see them together in a full-fledged relationship.

Unfortunately, at the end of Season 2, Adena disclosed that she hadn't been as productive with her art since she started dating Kat, and the couple ended up splitting via text message. In Season 3, Episode 7, it looked like they were going to get back together when Adena came to New York for work, but sadly they did not reunite. Now that the show is coming to an end as Season 5 will be The Bold Type's last, will Kat and Adena finally get back together?

Will fans of 'The Bold Type' see Kate and Adena get back together before the end of Season 5?

In Episode 2 of the newest season, viewers saw Kat reunite with an old classmate, who is having difficulty finding work because she's an ex-felon. She instantly jumped in to help her friend, and at the end of the episode, Kat had a great idea. That terrific plan included Adena, and Kat got in touch with her ex-girlfriend.

We were so excited because that means we will get to see Adena again. And we know as soon as these two see one another, all the feelings will come rushing back. When Kat and Adena ended their relationship at the end of Season 2, it was apparent that they still loved each other. Those feeling just don't disappear, and with so much history between these beloved characters, it wouldn't be right if they didn't try again. One would think that they would want to reunite and give things another go.

In an interview with Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast The Spill, Aisha Dee spoke about all that Season 5 has in store for its fans. When it came to Kat and Adena she shared, "I'm not going to ruin anything for you, but I will say that this season you'll get to see Kat and Adena move into a new space. A space where they're trying to see what their relationship looks like after all the drama has gone down. Looking at how they can be in each other's lives in a healthy way."