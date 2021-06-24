Will Sutton Brady and Her Husband Get Back Together by 'The Bold Type' Series Finale?

The relationship between Sutton Brady-Hunter (Meghann Fahy) and Richard Hunter (Sam Page) on The Bold Type has been complicated from the very beginning. In Season 1, viewers watched as Sutton became involved in a secret romantic work relationship with Richard, the in-house lawyer for the publishing company that owns Scarlet Magazine. The two of them actually met by accident. Sutton was supposed to go on a Tinder date but instead blew it off and spent the evening with Richard.

As more people found out about their relationship, it got more complicated until Sutton decided to break things off. She was worried about the outcome if they chose to go public and how this would affect her career. Richard started dating someone else after the split, but he and Sutton reunited in Paris after sharing a fairy-tale kiss. In Season 4, he and Sutton got engaged and married.

Sadly, Sutton suffered a pregnancy loss, which profoundly affected them both, and told Richard not too long after the miscarriage that she didn’t want to have kids. Unfortunately, Richard, who wants children, left Sutton. In Episode 2 of this newest season that will serve as the show’s last, Richard ended up telling Sutton that he wants a divorce. Fans of the show know that they are still in love with each other. Could they possibly get back together before the series finale ?

Will Sutton and Richard get back together?

In Episode 5 of Season 5 of The Bold Type, which will air on June 23, viewers will finally see Sutton and her estranged husband talk face-to-face. It will be interesting to see how the pair interact since they haven’t seen each other in such a long time. We may have some idea of what happens because, in the Season 5 trailer, audiences got a little peek of Sutton and Richard reconnecting with one another in bed.

Showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser spoke with TVLine about Sutton and Richard’s reunion and shared, "These are two people who truly are madly in love with each other and have different views of what their life looks like, but both of them would just want their lives to be with each other."

"And so we’re playing with the idea that when they see each other and they open up to each other and they allow themselves to sort of fall into bed together, they allow themselves to live in this dream for a bit, pausing their clear reality that they have different ideas of what the future looks like," she said of their reconnection in Season 5.

She continued, "We’ve all been in those relationships where there’s something that makes it feel like it’s impossible to end up together, but it’s so amazing in the moment. Just the idea that we could allow Sutton and Richard to live in the moment for a minute felt really satisfying.”