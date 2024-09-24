Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Mediterranean 'Below Deck Med' Fans React to the Possibility of a Season 9 Reunion Special 'Below Deck Med' fans don't think a Season 9 reunion is happening. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 24 2024, 11:57 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Another dramatic season of Below Deck Mediterranean has come and gone, and boy, was it entertaining! But now, the crew, including Captain Sandy Yawn, are bidding farewell to the Mustique and embracing new horizons!

But hold onto your anchors — no Bravo reality show is complete without a juicy reunion special! So, will the Season 9 cast of Below Deck Med be getting together for some high-seas drama and juicy catch-ups?



Will there be a 'Below Deck Med' Season 9 reunion?

As of now, there's been no word on a Season 9 reunion for Below Deck Med. However, the chances of a reunion special are slim, especially since the last one aired during Season 7.

Nevertheless, this spinoff usually gets a reunion special, with Seasons 1, 4, and 8 being the notable exceptions. Season 8, which viewers found a bit dull, didn't warrant a reunion, but Season 9 has reignited the intrigue and intensity!



So, if Bravo decided to gather the Mustique crew for a reunion special this time, you can bet fans would undoubtedly be eager to tune in — or not. On the Below Deck subreddit, it seems even the fans are fed up with the franchise, hoping that reunion specials might be a thing of the past.

One person posed the question of whether a Season 9 reunion is in the works, expressing their desire for one because they "love" the "messy" cast. "They can be a fun watch," the Redditor noted.

In response, multiple fans didn't hold back: "No need for a reunion, this season's cast is a snore," one person stated. A second Reddit user agreed, writing, "I don't really care, I don't need a reunion, just a quick update. ... It's basically either people arguing nonsense or people saying they won't work in yachting again."



"I don’t think we'll ever get one of those again," a third fan added. "Better get used to watching WWHL whenever crew make appearances!

Another person suggested that for the Below Deck franchise, Bravo should adopt the approach used in Real Housewives finales by giving each crew member "a freeze frame during their goodbyes, with a two-sentence update for each character."