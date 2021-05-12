Is the Ride Over for 'Mayans M.C.' or Did the FX Spinoff Get Renewed for Season 4?

Season 3 of Mayans M.C. didn't start until March 2021 because of COVID-19 delays and precautions, but boy, was it worth the wait! A few fan-favorite characters that were hardly featured during the first two seasons totally shined in Season 3 with some fantastic storylines. During Season 2, showrunner Kurt Sutter was fired from the series following an investigation into complaints about his behavior on set.

After Kurt's dismissal, Elgin James was promoted by the network as showrunner to continue the story of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo) in the California / Mexico border, attempting to ease old tensions with brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas). Elgin was Kurt's co-creator and executive producer of the show. Season 3 of the Mayans M.C. has been one of FX's highest-rated series, but did Kurt's departure affect the show's quality?

Will there be a Season 4 of Mayans M.C.? Keep reading to find out the fate of FX's drama series.

Fans can celebrate because there will be a Season 4 of 'Mayans M.C.'!

That's right! Mayans M.C. is expected to start airing episodes in 2022. Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment said in a statement, according to Deadline, “Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans M.C. Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table.”

After the announcement that the series was renewed for Season 4, JD and Clayton tweeted their excitement and thanked their fans. JD tweeted, "Thank you so much for the love and support! This show is about you the fans. Even though we have gone through many twists and turns, you have stuck by us through it all. I’m grateful for the opportunity to do another season for you and build off of this incredible Season 3.”

“Talking about getting a Season 4 and we’re getting a Season 4 thanks to YOU our AMAZING fans!!! @MayansFX #mayansfx,” Clayton wrote. Even Kurt Sutter gave a shoutout to Elgin and the cast and crew. He tweeted, "So proud of #elginjames and the amazing cast and crew of @MayansFX. Taking the #SOA mythology to places I could never have. Please watch S3. You’ll be thrilled and awed. And now S4!"

Elgin also released a statement and spoke about Season 4. He shared, “I am deeply indebted to everyone at FX and 20th for allowing us to continue to tell the stories of the characters that Kurt and I created and whom our cast and crew took to new heights in Season 3. In Season 4 we look forward to diving deeper into each character’s truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member, and crew to stake out our place as storytellers.”